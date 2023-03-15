Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Drops By 6.4%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $18,456,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.