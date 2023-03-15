Short Interest in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declines By 6.7%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,419,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,648,492.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of KRT opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $286.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.