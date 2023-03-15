Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Decreases By 6.8%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 721,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

