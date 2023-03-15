Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.55

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.55 and traded as low as $16.25. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 11,518 shares.

Smith-Midland Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 million, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Smith-Midland by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

