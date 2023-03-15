Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Reduced by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

