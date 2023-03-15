SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $75.72

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.72, but opened at $69.50. SouthState shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 356,160 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

SouthState Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SouthState by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SouthState by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

