Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
