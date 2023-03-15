Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

