Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $401,905.68 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

SOVO stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

