Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.23

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.23 and traded as high as C$79.24. Stantec shares last traded at C$78.95, with a volume of 386,064 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.23. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

