Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $12.85. Star Group shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 57,848 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Star Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 639,598 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

