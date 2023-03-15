Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

