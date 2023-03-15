Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) vs. S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Financial Survey

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.62%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.74 $230,000.00 N/A N/A S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and S4 Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats S4 Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

