STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $272.01

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.01 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 265.45 ($3.24). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.01.

STV Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 2.35%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar purchased 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($11,849.92). 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.