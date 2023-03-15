Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 145.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

