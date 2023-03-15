Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 145.40% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Sunworks Stock Performance
Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
