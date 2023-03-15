Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

