The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

