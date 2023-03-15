The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

