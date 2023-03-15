The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Todd M. Ricketts Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 9.2 %

SCHW opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after buying an additional 472,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

