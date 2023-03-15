The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

