The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.21

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.21 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.48), with a volume of 51,516 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.21. The stock has a market cap of £42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

