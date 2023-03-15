The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.21 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.