The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.81

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.81 and traded as high as $65.90. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

