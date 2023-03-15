The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.36, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.