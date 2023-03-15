Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 211,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 201,244 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,494.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,960.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,666.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 73,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 74,624 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

