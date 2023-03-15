Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$152.60 and traded as high as C$168.07. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$167.91, with a volume of 561,243 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.60.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.507617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.