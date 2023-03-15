TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

