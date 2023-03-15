TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

See Also

Earnings History for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.