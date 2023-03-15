TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head to Head Survey

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 25.42% 10.19% 1.15% Parke Bancorp 43.61% 16.83% 2.10%

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TowneBank pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $743.51 million 2.70 $188.99 million $2.60 10.62 Parke Bancorp $81.71 million 2.71 $41.82 million $3.44 5.39

This table compares TowneBank and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats TowneBank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

