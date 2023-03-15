TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.46 and traded as low as C$11.75. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 449,748 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.15%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.