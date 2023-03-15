Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.83

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.83 and traded as high as $43.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 13,307 shares.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 2.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
