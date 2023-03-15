Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.83

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.83 and traded as high as $43.19. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 13,307 shares.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.