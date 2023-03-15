TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.