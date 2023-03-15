Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 444,575 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.