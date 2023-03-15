Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.46

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.46 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 68.80 ($0.84). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 53,993 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Mac Meekin purchased 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($12,099.60). Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

