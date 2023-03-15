Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

