Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Down to $38.84

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $38.84, but opened at $33.27. Truist Financial shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 9,539,290 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,006,000 after buying an additional 255,726 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

