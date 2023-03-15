Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Tuniu Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.