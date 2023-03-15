U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,111 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,343 shares of company stock worth $697,731. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on USPH. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

