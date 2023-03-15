UiPath’s (PATH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

