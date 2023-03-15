Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $518.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

