United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

UBFO stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

