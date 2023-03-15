United Services Automobile Association Acquires 595 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GBCI opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

