Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

UNVR stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

