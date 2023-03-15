Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.59. Urban One shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 43,811 shares changing hands.

Urban One Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $254.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban One by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

