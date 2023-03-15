Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

