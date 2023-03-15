ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.60 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.11). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 152,649 shares.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a PE ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.55.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

