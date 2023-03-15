Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729,468 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 647,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 411,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,909,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.