Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth $4,473,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 497.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.