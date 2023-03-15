VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $64,137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,393,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $13,050,062 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

