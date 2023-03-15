Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of VRTV opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
