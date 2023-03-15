Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,722.44

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,722.44 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,725 ($21.02). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($20.91), with a volume of 122,878 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.69) to GBX 2,310 ($28.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Victrex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,972.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,722.44.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Victrex
In other Victrex news, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of £19,481.25 ($23,743.14). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.37), for a total transaction of £17,018.19 ($20,741.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,065 shares of company stock worth $1,993,175. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
