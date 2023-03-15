Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $3.82. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 676,080 shares traded.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vuzix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vuzix by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vuzix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
